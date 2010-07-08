Parliament sets out demands on CAP reform

MEPs have set out their list of demands regarding the future shape of the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP), insisting that EU farm payments should not be reduced.

In adopting the non-legislative resolution in Strasbourg on Thursday (8 July), the euro deputies also rejected the idea of a partial 're-nationalisation' of the CAP, under which national governments would co-finance farmers, together with the EU budget.

The result allies the parliament with countries opposing a ra...