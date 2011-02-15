Ad
euobserver
Downtown Cairo. Mr Mubarak and his associates are thought to hold an extensive list of luxury properties across Egypt and abroad (Photo: haramlik)

EU looking to freeze assets of Egyptian regime

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU finance ministers are set to discuss the potential for a co-ordinated freeze of assets held by leading members of ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak's regime, following verbal requests to a number of EU member states from Egyptian authorities.

Some confusion remains as to whether Mr Mubarak himself will be included on the list of names discussed by finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday (15 February), despite the ex-president using his 30 years in power to amass a fortune in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Downtown Cairo. Mr Mubarak and his associates are thought to hold an extensive list of luxury properties across Egypt and abroad (Photo: haramlik)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections