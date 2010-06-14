EU set not to have special envoy for Balkans

With the EU continuing to struggle with the institutional fineprint of its future foreign policy machinery, a British suggestion to name a European special envoy for the Balkans has been deemed a non-starter by the UK's continental partners.

Diplomats in Brussels and other EU capitals told WAZ.EUobserver the idea, proposed by Britain's new foreign secretary William Hague, had been considered by the EU's foreign affairs supremo Catherine Ashton is unpopular among other EU member states....