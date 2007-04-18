EU too slow on fight against drink driving

A new study has shown that only nine EU states have managed to reduce the number of deaths caused by drunk drivers at a satisfactory pace.

"Drink driving is one of the three main killers on the roads, together with over-speeding and non-use of seatbelts," Franziska Achterberg from the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) said on Tuesday (17 April), while presenting a study on how governments are performing in tackling the problem.

Statistics show that the death toll linked to...