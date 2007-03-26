EU needs more legitimacy, say young Europeans

Meeting in Rome on 24 and 25 March and mirroring the Berlin summit of EU leaders, young Europeans called for more legitimacy in the bloc's institutions, urging the reforms to be brought in as part of a new Constitution agreed by an EU-wide referendum.

"We are split in half on the current EU constitution. But we agree the new treaty business should be finished because otherwise it keeps haunting Europe although there are more important issues," said Bettina Schwarzmayr, from the European...