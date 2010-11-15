Ad
euobserver
Hungary is considering allowing expats to vote. (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Hungarian government considers voting rights for expats

by Istvan Riba and Gyorgy Folk,

The Hungarian government is about to blow the dust off its long-pending plan to give voting rights to Hungarians living abroad.

It is uncertain whether the policy will ever come into effect, even though the ruling Fidesz party has a safe two-thirds majority to push the proposal through, but if it succeeds the impact on Hungarian politics could be considerable.

Since the Hungarian Citizenship Act was amended in June, it has become significantly easier for non-residents to earn ci...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Hungary is considering allowing expats to vote. (Photo: Steve Rhodes)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections