Ad
euobserver
Slovakia wants to host a Nuclear Power Forum, serving as a channel for dialog on the somewhat taboo issue (Photo: Stefan Kühn)

Slovakia seeks to break taboo on nuclear power

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Slovakia has called for an EU-wide debate about the future prospects for nuclear energy in the bloc, with the Slovak prime minister sending a letter to European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso suggesting to create a Nuclear Power Forum, serving as a channel for dialogue on the somewhat taboo issue.

"I am convinced that establishing and having a Nuclear Power Forum can turn into an effective practical policy tool in this field," Robert Fico wrote in a letter, seen by EUobser...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Slovakia wants to host a Nuclear Power Forum, serving as a channel for dialog on the somewhat taboo issue (Photo: Stefan Kühn)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections