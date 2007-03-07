Slovakia seeks to break taboo on nuclear power

Slovakia has called for an EU-wide debate about the future prospects for nuclear energy in the bloc, with the Slovak prime minister sending a letter to European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso suggesting to create a Nuclear Power Forum, serving as a channel for dialogue on the somewhat taboo issue.

"I am convinced that establishing and having a Nuclear Power Forum can turn into an effective practical policy tool in this field," Robert Fico wrote in a letter, seen by EUobser...