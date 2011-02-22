Ad
Peace talks with Palestinians are 'a matter of urgency' due to regional instability, says the EU (Photo: Reham Alhelsi)

Israel and EU clash over handling of Arab-Israeli conflict

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Israeli foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman has said there is "no link" between the Arab uprisings and the Arab-Israeli conflict, even as the EU presidency called on him to re-engage in peace talks as a matter of urgency.

"I don't see any linkage between our dispute with the Palestinians and the unrest in Tunisia, Egypt, Bahrain, Libya. The main reason is poverty, misery and inefficient governments," Mr Lieberman told journalists after an EU-Israeli meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (22 Fe...

