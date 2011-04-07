EU warns of 'instability, war' due to missed aid targets

The EU has failed to meet a self-imposed development aid goal for 2010, with large member states Germany and Italy well off target.

Both the European Commission and OECD released much-anticipated figures on official development assistance (ODA) on Wednesday (6 April), with the EU giving a record €53.8 billion in 2010.

The figure represents a rise of €4.5 billion on the previous year, but at 0.43 percent of the EU's gross national income (GNI), was below the 0.56 percent target set...