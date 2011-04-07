Ad
euobserver
A woman in Darfur, Sudan, one area where EU aid has been targeted in the past (Photo: Notat)

EU warns of 'instability, war' due to missed aid targets

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU has failed to meet a self-imposed development aid goal for 2010, with large member states Germany and Italy well off target.

Both the European Commission and OECD released much-anticipated figures on official development assistance (ODA) on Wednesday (6 April), with the EU giving a record €53.8 billion in 2010.

The figure represents a rise of €4.5 billion on the previous year, but at 0.43 percent of the EU's gross national income (GNI), was below the 0.56 percent target set...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A woman in Darfur, Sudan, one area where EU aid has been targeted in the past (Photo: Notat)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections