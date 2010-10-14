Five thousand roses to clean soil in polluted Macedonian city

A town in northern Macedonia is planning to plant thousands of roses to rid its soil of dangerous industrial pollution. The soil in Veles, a town with a population of 50,000, has seven times more than the international safety limit of heavy metal content.

Residents are also seeking redress in a protracted lawsuit against the government, which they accuse of failing to properly tackle the 30-year-old issue.

The lead and cadmium pollution was caused by a temporarily defunct lead a...