EU lab to combat roadside bombs in Afghanistan

European defence ministers meeting for the first time under the chairmanship of EU foreign and security chief Catherine Ashton on Monday (26 April) decided to set up a mobile forensic lab to help soldiers in places such as Afghanistan to avoid roadside bombs and explosive devices.

A French initiative, the mobile lab is to analyse bomb debris and should be deployed within a year, most probably in Afghanistan, Alexander Weis, chief of the European Defence Agency said during a press briefi...