Ad
euobserver
Roadside bombs are the number one cause of death for Western soldiers in Afghanistan (Photo: Nato/Liepke Plancke/AVDD/RNLAF)

EU lab to combat roadside bombs in Afghanistan

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European defence ministers meeting for the first time under the chairmanship of EU foreign and security chief Catherine Ashton on Monday (26 April) decided to set up a mobile forensic lab to help soldiers in places such as Afghanistan to avoid roadside bombs and explosive devices.

A French initiative, the mobile lab is to analyse bomb debris and should be deployed within a year, most probably in Afghanistan, Alexander Weis, chief of the European Defence Agency said during a press briefi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Roadside bombs are the number one cause of death for Western soldiers in Afghanistan (Photo: Nato/Liepke Plancke/AVDD/RNLAF)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections