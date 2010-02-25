Ad
euobserver
The Mistral: Estonian defence analysts say the sale would "change the balance of power" in the Baltic Sea region (Photo: David Monniaux)

Latvia and Lithuania call for tighter EU rules on arms sales

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Latvia and Lithuania have called for tighter EU rules on arms exports in reaction to French plans to sell a state-of-the-art warship to Russia.

The Baltic countries made their appeal during an informal EU defence ministers' meeting in Majorca on Thursday (25 February).

"The EU and Nato should only sell their military equipment and weapons to third countries if it does not create risks of regional security tension," Latvian defence minister Imants Liegis said, according to his pres...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Mistral: Estonian defence analysts say the sale would "change the balance of power" in the Baltic Sea region (Photo: David Monniaux)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections