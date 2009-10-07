Ad
The EU commission wants to see better co-ordination of projects surrounding the Baltic Sea (Photo: NASA)

EU 'macro-regions' could get own funding from 2014

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU "macro-regions" such as the one surrounding the Baltic Sea could by 2014 be granted their own budget line from the Union's common coffers, the Swedish EU presidency said on Tuesday.

"The Baltic Sea Strategy is fantastic, but it has its limitations. It mainly focuses on projects and won't solve all the problems of the region," Swedish minister for EU affairs Cecilia Malmstrom said at a press panel during the "Open Days", a marathon of events in Brussels dedicated to regions and cities...

