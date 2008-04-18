Ad
A gap remains in broadband provision between rural and urban areas in several countries (Photo: European Commission)

Half of EU citizens on the net, but rural Europe left behind

by Leigh Phillips,

Out of the half a billion EU citizens, more than 250 million regularly use the internet, according to newly released figures.

A European Commission report on the results so far for i2010, the EU's digital-led strategy for growth and jobs, further showed that of this number, 80 percent have access to some form of broadband connection.

Additionally, says the report - released on Friday (18 April) some 60 percent of public services in the EU are fully available online, with two third...

