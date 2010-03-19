Ad
euobserver
Brdo Castle- George W. Bush and Vladimir Putin met there in 2001 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brdo - a history of mixed achievements

by Svetlana Jovanovska and Augustin Palokaj,

Prince Charles, Pope John Paul II, the world famous tenor Luciano Pavarotti, Mikhail Gorbachev, Helmut Kohl, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush and Vladimir Putin have all claimed to have loved their stay in the Slovenian castle Brdo near Kranj.

The Slovene government hopes the magic castle will work wonders again this weekend and inspire a meeting which brings together the leaders of the Western Balkan states in search of a brighter future for the region.

The castle's hist...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Brdo Castle- George W. Bush and Vladimir Putin met there in 2001 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections