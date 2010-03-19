Brdo - a history of mixed achievements

Prince Charles, Pope John Paul II, the world famous tenor Luciano Pavarotti, Mikhail Gorbachev, Helmut Kohl, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush and Vladimir Putin have all claimed to have loved their stay in the Slovenian castle Brdo near Kranj.

The Slovene government hopes the magic castle will work wonders again this weekend and inspire a meeting which brings together the leaders of the Western Balkan states in search of a brighter future for the region.

The castle's hist...