Darfur Militia - the EU troops were supposed to protect refugees from war-torn Sudan (Photo: Wikipedia)

Lightning rebel advance on capital postpones EU troop plans for Chad

by Leigh Phillips,

Chadian rebels advanced through the country's capital on the weekend, laying siege to the presidential palace and in the process leaving the European Union's peacekeeping plans for the beleaguered country in tatters.

A spokesman for the planned EU force, EUFOR, Commandant Dan Harvey said on Sunday (3 February): "The deployment is postponed until the security situation stabilises," according to the Irish Times.

The rapid advance of the rebels has taken both the Chadian government ...

