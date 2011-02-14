Ad
Dick Marty said Brussels would do everything it could to make the case sink into oblivion (Photo: EUobserver)

EU and US accused of cover-up on organ trafficking

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Western governments have known about the criminal activities of senior politicians in Kosovo for a long time, Council of Europe investigator Dick Marty has said, adding that Europe is now unwilling to properly investigate the situation for fear of being exposed.

"Western countries knew all the time what was happening in Kosovo but nobody did anything about it," Mr Marty said in an interview with the Slovenian daily Delo on Saturday (12 February).

A report published by Mr Marty in...

Tags

Latest News

