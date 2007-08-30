MEPs stranded in Greenland

Members of a European Parliament fact finding mission to Greenland have found themselves caught in the midst of a domestic airline strike, leaving the MEPs and staff stranded some 200 kilometres north of the polar circle at the foot of the Arctic island's biggest glacier.

Air Greenland, which has a monopoly on domestic flights across the world's biggest island, went out on a sudden strike only a day after the six MEPs from the parliament's leftist GUE/NGL group's arrival to the north-e...