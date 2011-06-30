'Iron Curtain river' still divides the EU

A floating conference on the Danube has highlighted the limits of cross-border co-operation in a region where the river used to represent the "Iron Curtain."

Sailing through the spectacular gorge called the "Iron Gates", the around 70 participants at the "Danube Floating Conference" on Saturday (25 June) were amazed at the lack of traffic on the huge river. For several kilometres there was no other ship in sight.



"This part is quite empty, both on the Romanian and the Serbian side. ...