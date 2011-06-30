Ad
euobserver
The floating conference passed through the 'Iron Gates' on the Danube (Photo: Valentina Pop)

'Iron Curtain river' still divides the EU

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, DANUBE RIVER,

A floating conference on the Danube has highlighted the limits of cross-border co-operation in a region where the river used to represent the "Iron Curtain."

Sailing through the spectacular gorge called the "Iron Gates", the around 70 participants at the "Danube Floating Conference" on Saturday (25 June) were amazed at the lack of traffic on the huge river. For several kilometres there was no other ship in sight.\n \n"This part is quite empty, both on the Romanian and the Serbian side. ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
The floating conference passed through the 'Iron Gates' on the Danube (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections