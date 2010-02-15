Defending an unpopular cause

Gunter Verheugen is unapologetic: "Everything we expected from enlargement was achieved." Right now, this is not a popular view. But once history allows a more objective assessment, Mr Verheugen believes, the integration of former Soviet Empire countries into the EU will finally be acknowledged as a great success.

When the new EU commission took office last Wednesday (10 February), a four decade-long political career ended for the 65 year-old veteran Social Democrat from Germany. In hi...