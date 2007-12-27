Brussels spars with Berlin over car emissions

The European Commission has hit back at German criticism of its plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from new cars saying they represent an opportunity for the country's car industry.

EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that the plans were not a "punishment" but "a chance for the German industry."

"They help climate protection while leading to more competitiveness for German cars on international markets," said Mr Dimas, who faced a ...