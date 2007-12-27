Ad
euobserver
The car plans also caused argument within the commission itself (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels spars with Berlin over car emissions

by Honor Mahony,

The European Commission has hit back at German criticism of its plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from new cars saying they represent an opportunity for the country's car industry.

EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that the plans were not a "punishment" but "a chance for the German industry."

"They help climate protection while leading to more competitiveness for German cars on international markets," said Mr Dimas, who faced a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The car plans also caused argument within the commission itself (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections