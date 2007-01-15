EU gearing up for thorny Kosovo status debate

EU foreign affairs chief Javier Solana has called for "calm and responsibility" as Kosovo gets closer to knowing its destiny in the next few weeks, when the UN will present its report on the state of the disputed province, where the EU is set to take over the UN role later this year.

"What is necessary, is to maintain calm and responsibility," Mr Solana said at a press conference in Brussels on Monday (15 January). "Important days [are] ahead of us," he added.

The UN's envoy in Ko...