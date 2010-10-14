Ad
Transparency advocates outside the European Commission on Wednesday (Photo: Worst Lobby Awards)

Voting begins for EU 'worst lobbying' award

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Voting has begun for the 'Worst EU lobbying awards 2010' - an initiative drawing attention to companies that reportedly use underhand techniques to influence the direction of EU legislation.

Attending the opening press conference in Brussels on Wednesday (13 October), Danish centre-left MEP Dan Jorgensen said it was time to introduce a new authorisation procedure and code of conduct for the estimated 15,000 lobbyists that operate in the EU capital, with severe penalties for those that ...

