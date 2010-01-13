Ashton keeps low profile on Western Balkans

Those who had expected the Western Balkans to be among the top priorities of the EU's first 'foreign minister' were entitled to feel disappointed: In her hearing in the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee, Catherine Ashton paid little attention to the region that had been part of the daily life of her predecessor, Javier Solana.

In her introduction she did not mention EU enlargement at all, and referred to the Western Balkans only after dealing with other "top priorities" in...