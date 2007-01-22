Ad
euobserver
Madrid: refuses to give up their 19 conditions on an energy takeover (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels and Madrid in energy stand-off

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Commission is ready to take Spain to the European Court of Justice, following reports that Madrid has no intention of removing conditions for a take-over of its energy firm Endesa by Germany's E.ON.

"If the measures are not withdrawn, then we have the option of opening an infringement procedure against the Spanish government for failing to respect [European] community law," commission spokesman Jonathan Todd said on Friday (19 January), adding that this was an "obligation"...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Brussels and Madrid lock horns on energy merger rules
Madrid: refuses to give up their 19 conditions on an energy takeover (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections