Brussels and Madrid in energy stand-off

The European Commission is ready to take Spain to the European Court of Justice, following reports that Madrid has no intention of removing conditions for a take-over of its energy firm Endesa by Germany's E.ON.
"If the measures are not withdrawn, then we have the option of opening an infringement procedure against the Spanish government for failing to respect [European] community law," commission spokesman Jonathan Todd said on Friday (19 January), adding that this was an "obligation"...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here