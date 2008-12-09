Ad
euobserver
French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner (l) announced additional EU sanctions on Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, but no troops for Congo (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Belgium finds no support for Congo deployment

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Belgian foreign minister Karel de Gucht failed to secure the support of his EU counterparts for the deployment an EU mission to Congo until UN reinforcements can arrive. Separately, the EU has expanded its travel blacklist for Zimbabwean officials and called for the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

The ministerial meeting on Monday (8 December) ended with no commitments for a so-called bridging mission, despite UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calling on the EU to send troops until 3,000 a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner (l) announced additional EU sanctions on Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, but no troops for Congo (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections