Belgium finds no support for Congo deployment

Belgian foreign minister Karel de Gucht failed to secure the support of his EU counterparts for the deployment an EU mission to Congo until UN reinforcements can arrive. Separately, the EU has expanded its travel blacklist for Zimbabwean officials and called for the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

The ministerial meeting on Monday (8 December) ended with no commitments for a so-called bridging mission, despite UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calling on the EU to send troops until 3,000 a...