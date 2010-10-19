Hungarian parents paid to keep toddlers at home

The Hungarian government is trying to persuade parents to keep their toddlers at home until they are old enough for kindergarten.

In order to cope with a serious shortage of nurseries across the country, some districts are paying poorer families monthly allowances in lieu of a place in a crèche.

Nursery remains out of reach for most Hungarian families, as there are only enough places available for one in 10 infants. This is far below the 30 percent ratio suggested by a European U...