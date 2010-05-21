Summoned to the 'Crocodile' - EU losing patience with Albania

Albania has been given a clear warning by the European Union that it may find itself off the path to EU membership unless an end is put to the political crisis in the Western Balkan country.

To receive the stern message, two of Albania's most senior politicians were summoned to Strasbourg, where prime minister Sali Berisha and opposition leader Edi Rama took part in a tense meeting with key EU politicians on Thursday.

The warning was delivered by the leaders of the two biggest po...