"A failure would be an historical mistake," Ms Merkel said about a new EU treaty (Photo: German EU presidency)

Merkel uses Berlin declaration to renew EU treaty push

by Mark Beunderman, BERLIN,

The EU has marked its 50th anniversary with the adoption of the Berlin declaration in a ceremony in the German capital which saw EU leaders solemnly rise to hear Europe's semi-official anthem, Beethoven's Ode to Joy.

The anthem sounded through the German Historical Museum in Berlin which was packed with EU leaders, their wives and other EU VIPs on Sunday (25 March).

The Berlin declaration was read out in a somewhat low-profile fashion by ex-German TV presenter Jo Brauner, while ...

