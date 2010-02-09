Ad
euobserver
Swine flu is thought to have started in Mexico (Photo: Eneas De Troya)

Public outcry over swine flu tests on Romanian children

by Laura Toma and Dan Alexe,

Growing concern in Romania about the opaque circumstances in which a vaccine against swine flu is being tested on children has forced health authorities to postpone the launch of the vaccination campaign by at least one month.

The controversy started last week when Romania Libera, a daily newspaper, revealed that hundreds of children between six and 16 in the Romanian cities of Arad and Timisoara had been tested for a new vaccine against swine flu.

Their families - most of them l...



euobserver

