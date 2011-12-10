Ad
Congolese election officials (Photo: MONUSCO)

Kabila re-elected in Congo

Congo
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Joseph Kabila has been re-elected president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the EU calling for data from each polling station to be released amid deep suspicions of electoral fraud within the opposition camp.

Provisional results released by the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) on Friday (9 December) suggest the divisive politician obtained 49 percent of the vote against 32 percent for veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi.

Earlier this week, frust...

Congo

