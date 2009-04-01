Ad
euobserver
"Great powers don't join coalitions, they create coalitions. Russia considers itself a great power." (Photo: European Commission)

Russia does not rule out future NATO membership

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Russia does not rule out NATO membership at some point in the future, but for the moment it prefers to keep co-operation on a practical, limited level, Moscow's envoy to NATO Dmitry Rogozin told EUobserver.

"There is no such necessity at this moment, but we cannot rule out this opportunity in the future," Mr Rogozin said in a phone interview on Tuesday (31 March), one day after Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Russia should join the military alliance, if it meets the membe...

