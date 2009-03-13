'Outside interference' in Lisbon treaty campaign, Irish minister says

Irish Europe minister Dick Roche has said there was "serious external interference" in the run-up to the country's referendum on the Lisbon Treaty.

The minister made the comment after Ireland's ethics watchdog published a report Friday (13 March) saying that Libertas, which last year led a successful campaign against the EU's Lisbon treaty, did not reveal enough information on its referendum campaign.

The Standards in Public Office commission (SIPO) said that the head of Libertas,...