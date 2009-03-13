'Outside interference' in Lisbon treaty campaign, Irish minister says

Irish Europe minister Dick Roche has said there was "serious external interference" in the run-up to the country's referendum on the Lisbon Treaty.
The minister made the comment after Ireland's ethics watchdog published a report Friday (13 March) saying that Libertas, which last year led a successful campaign against the EU's Lisbon treaty, did not reveal enough information on its referendum campaign.
The Standards in Public Office commission (SIPO) said that the head of Libertas,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here