Bulgarian nationalists urge referendum on Turkey's EU bid

A small nationalist party in Bulgaria has started collecting signatures to call a referendum on Turkey's bid to join the European Union in an effort to stop government support for it.

VMRO, which has no seats in parliament, said it aimed to collect the minimum 500,000 signatures that would make a referendum mandatory. Its plan B is to collect at least 200,000 signatures, which would oblige parliament to consider the issue but not call a popular vote.

"Turkey is just not a Europe...