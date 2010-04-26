Ad
euobserver
Nationalist sentiment has been on the rise in Bulgaria in recent years (Photo: European Commission Audiovisual Library)

Bulgarian nationalists urge referendum on Turkey's EU bid

by Vesselin Zhelev,

A small nationalist party in Bulgaria has started collecting signatures to call a referendum on Turkey's bid to join the European Union in an effort to stop government support for it.

VMRO, which has no seats in parliament, said it aimed to collect the minimum 500,000 signatures that would make a referendum mandatory. Its plan B is to collect at least 200,000 signatures, which would oblige parliament to consider the issue but not call a popular vote.

"Turkey is just not a Europe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Nationalist sentiment has been on the rise in Bulgaria in recent years (Photo: European Commission Audiovisual Library)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections