Budapest taxi companies engage in war of survival

A price war between taxi companies in Budapest started exactly one year ago. While its effects have been welcomed by passengers, the dispute could lead to the closure of a number of providers.

A middle-sized taxi company - Taxi 4 - started the downward spiral. It lowered its average 220-240 forint (€0.81-0.89) per kilometre price to 184 forints (€0.68). Since then some companies have gone below €0.68 to attract passengers.

In the Hungarian capital, 36 large companies work with 400...