EU close to appointing new anti-terror chief

EU justice and interior ministers are finally set to agree on a new EU terror-fighting coordinator to boost member states' commitment to sharing related intelligence on terrorism.

The post has been vacant since the former anti-terror chief left the job six months ago.

According to press reports, the hottest candidate is Gilles de Kerchove d'Ousselghem – a Belgian high-ranking EU official working on policing and judicial affairs in the member states' representative body in Brussels...