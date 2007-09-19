Ad
euobserver
The position was first created after the Madrid terrorist bombings in 2004 (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU close to appointing new anti-terror chief

by Helena Spongenberg,

EU justice and interior ministers are finally set to agree on a new EU terror-fighting coordinator to boost member states' commitment to sharing related intelligence on terrorism.

The post has been vacant since the former anti-terror chief left the job six months ago.

According to press reports, the hottest candidate is Gilles de Kerchove d'Ousselghem – a Belgian high-ranking EU official working on policing and judicial affairs in the member states' representative body in Brussels...

