Merkel suggests new way of fighting global warming

German chancellor Angela Merkel has outlined a new model for fighting global warming in a bid to get both industrialised and developing countries on board.

In a speech in Japan on Thursday (30 August), Ms Merkel suggested that carbon dioxide emissions - thought to be the main reason for climate change - should be tailored to the size of a country's population.

"We have to assume that emerging nations naturally don't want the same responsibility" as industrialised nations, the chan...