Select member states announce new austerity measures

A two-day summit in Brussels saw fresh cuts and restructuring announced by a series of member states who wished to "go beyond" that which has been agreed within the fresh euro-plus pact.

"A number of colleagues already announced this morning their concrete commitments under the pact," European Council President Herman Van Rompuy told reporters at the end of the summit. "They are: Spain, France, Belgium and Germany."

It is thought that Slovakia was also preparing further measures.<...