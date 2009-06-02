British Conservatives call for EU to return powers

British Conservative leader David Cameron has said he would use upcoming EU budget talks to try to negotiate for return of powers to the UK, as his new EU parliament group heads for at least 50 seats in the elections.

"If we had a Conservative government, we would be going into those negotiations with a list of powers we wanted to have returned to the UK," he said on BBC radio's Today programme on Tuesday (2 June) morning.

"There's an important negotiation coming up on the future ...