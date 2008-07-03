Ad
Mr Miliband backed France's plans to boost European defence - but reiterated his opposition to creating a "European army." (Photo: eurocorps.net)

UK foreign minister backs French defence plans

by Elitsa Vucheva,

UK Foreign Secretary David Miliband on Wednesday (2 July) backed French plans to boost European defence, saying they were not incompatible with NATO and stressing they did not mean creating a European army.

"The countries of Europe need to be better at using hard power. That is why I strongly welcome President Sarkozy's proposals to reintegrate France into NATO's military structure and support his call for the EU to play a greater role in crisis management," Mr Miliband told Progress, a...

