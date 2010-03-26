Ad
Skopje - the name dispute is central to Macedonia's EU progress (Photo: Martin Schroeder)

No progress in new round on Macedonia name talks

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Macedonia and Greece failed to make progress on their name dispute during another meeting of their prime ministers on Thursday (25 March).

According to Macedonian diplomats, there was no narrowing of positions when Greek leader George Papandreou and Macedonia's Nikola Gruevski met for the third time in the margins of the spring European Council in Brussels. A breakthrough is crucial for the start of Macedonia's EU membership negotiations.

Skopje and Athens are locked in a 15-year-...

