Obama kicks off Europe trip with ancestral visit to Ireland

US president Barack Obama is kicking off a visit to Europe with a brief stopover in Ireland to discover his ancestral roots, a 24-hour visit that has the country - mired in economic problems - buzzing with excitement.

The focus of Obama's attentions, at least for the purposes of tracing his roots, will be the tiny midlands village of Moneygall in Co. Offaly, a place that most people in Ireland would have previously had difficulty in finding on the map. It is from here that Obama's great...