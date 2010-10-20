Macedonia's fences do not make good neighbours

'Good fences make good neighbours' goes the old saying but this does not appear to be the case in Macedonia.
The tiny former Yugoslav republic has experienced a long string of problems with its neighbours since becoming independent in 1991, concerning everything from national identity and statehood to its language and church.
Greece does not recognise the country's name, Serbia rejects the independence of its national church and Bulgaria will simply not accept the existence of a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here