Bulgaria's ethnic Turkish leader under scrutiny for corruption

After 21 years heading Bulgaria's 10 percent ethnic Turkish minority, one of Bulgaria's key politicians, Ahmed Dogan, has come under increasing scrutiny for corruption.



For the past couple of decades, the 56 year-old bespectacled philosopher has been an influential power broker and wealthy businessman, reportedly skillful in cashing in on his political weight.



But now the judiciary is looking into remunerations worth the equivalent of €750,000 that Mr Dogan allegedly received from...