euobserver
UN's secretary general Ban Ki-Moon in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Solana: No open-ended talks on Kosovo

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

With Europe and US striving to get Russia's support for their draft UN resolution on the status of Kosovo, the EU's foreign policy chief has said that a suggestion for extended talks between Serbs and Kosovo Albanians should not be seen as "open-ended".

Speaking after a meeting with UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon in Brussels on Tuesday (10 July), Mr Solana was referring to an idea being explored by EU and US diplomats in New York to grant about 120 days for more talks on the future o...

euobserver

