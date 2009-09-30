Ad
France will have to pay back €71m in mis-spent funds (Photo: European Commission)

Commission claws back €200m in misused farm subsidies

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission is to claw back over €200 million in farm subsidies from 18 member states as a result of mis-spending, the EU executive announced on Tuesday (29 September).

In total, €214.6 million of EU farm monies unduly spent by countries due to non-compliance with EU rules or inadequate control procedures on agricultural expenditure will return to community coffers.

"The commission is keeping up the pressure to ensure the best possible controls over how this money is s...

