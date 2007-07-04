EU lags behind in its development goals

Europe is well off-track in realising its commitments made seven years ago to improve health in the developing world and needs to pick up its act if it wants to reach its pledged goals by 2015, according to a new report.

The report – Health Warning: Why Europe must act now to rescue the health Millennium Development Goals – concludes that a 'business as usual' approach will mean that the goals will be missed and that "urgent action is needed now".

Eight Millennium Development Goal...