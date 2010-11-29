Ad
euobserver
Tehran monument. Paucelle: 'The Iranians are desperate for recognition' (Photo: Recovering Sick Soul)

US cable shows comic side of EU plans to boycott Iran event

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A classified cable from the US embassy in Paris in July 2009 has exposed the funny side of an EU plan to walk out of Iran leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's inauguration ceremony if he made anti-Semitic comments.

Exposed by Wikileaks on Sunday (28 November) and based on an interview with France's acting Middle East director, Jean-Christophe Paucelle, the US note describes how EU diplomats attempted to co-ordinate ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tehran monument. Paucelle: 'The Iranians are desperate for recognition' (Photo: Recovering Sick Soul)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections