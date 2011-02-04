EU to Mubarak: 'Begin transition now - but not tonight'

All EU leaders have backed a call for Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak to begin a transition to democracy "now".

But according to UK Prime Minister David Cameron, "now" does not mean that Mr Mubarak should step down immediately, as the West does not have the right to tell Egypt what to do, while Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi expressed his wish that Mr Mubarak stay on.

At the European Council on Friday (4 February), a meeting of the EU's 27 premiers and presidents, the leaders iss...