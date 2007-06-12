Ad
A 13-watt compact fluorescent light is equal to a 60-watt incandescent bulb, generating the same amount of light with less power (Photo: EUobserver)

EU's old-style lightbulbs to become history

by Helena Spongenberg,

Europe is seeking to get rid of traditional incandescent light bulbs as part of an overall step to cut greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming - the move could reduce the EU's CO2 emissions by 25 million tonnes a year.

The light bulb, over 100 years old and universally symbolic of "a bright idea," is to be scrapped and replaced by more eco-friendly light bulbs that use far less energy.

The incandescent bulb has changed little since it was developed in the 1870s and prod...

Call to ban inefficient lightbulbs in EU
